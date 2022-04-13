Find your park: National parks waiving entrance fees to start National Park Week

(Gray News) - As part of National Park Week in April, all national parks will be waiving entrance fees to kick off the week of activities.

On April 16, guests can head to any national park for free, according to the National Park Service.

National Park Week 2022 will run from April 16-24. Parks across the country will host various special programs, events and digital experiences.

Representatives with the NPS said there are more than 400 national parks available to visit, and this year’s National Park Week theme is “sPark Connections.”

A list of this year’s theme days is below:

April 16: sPark Discovery National Park Week kicks off with a fee-free day to encourage everyone to find something new by visiting a national park, especially one that may be close to home, a park you haven’t considered visiting, or one you never realized is a national park! What new national park will you discover? #sParkDiscovery

April 17: sPark Creativity National parks have inspired artistic expression and creativity for generations. What is your park muse? What masterpiece can you create? #sParkCuriosity

April 18: sPark Collaboration We get along with a little help from our friends. Meet our many partners that help expand our reach and offerings and connect people to parks. How can you get involved or participate in opportunities? #sParkCollaboration

April 19: sPark Innovation The National Park Service incorporates the latest technology to support conservation and preservation efforts while consistently working to improve the visitor experience. How can we surprise you with innovation? #sParkInnovation

April 20: sPark Opportunities On Workforce Wednesday, learn about the work we do and the employment opportunities available in the National Park Service and with partner organizations. How can you join? #sParkOpportunities

April 21: sPark Preservation The National Park Service is a leader and partner in the preservation of historic, cultural, natural and recreational resources nationally—and even internationally! How can you get involved in preservation? #sParkPreservation

April 22: sPark Action On Earth Day, we look at the health of the environment and how we impact its well-being and vice versa. What actions can you do to contribute to a healthy world? #sParkAction

April 23: sPark Curiosity The National Park Service preserves and protects unique places with fascinating stories and unique landscapes. What are you curious about? What fascinating things can you discover? #sParkCuriosity

April 24: sPark Memories Generations of visitors have created lasting memories in national parks. What memories and traditions will you create? #sParkMemories

Find your nearest national park here. According to the park service, entrance fees are waived on the first day of National Park Week to encourage people to come out to enjoy their national parks.

