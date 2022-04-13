Authorities investigating horse shooting in Clay/Wilkin counties

BARNESVILLE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in Clay and Wilkin counties are investigating a horse shooting death.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Department says on Sunday, April 10 someone shot and killed a horse with a high-powered rifle. It happened just south of Barnesville near the Clay/Wilkin county line.

The Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office says the owner located a bullet hole in the rear hip of the horse. Authorities say it happened on an isolated farm and the owner says a limited number of vehicles travel on the Clay/Wilkin County line by his house.

A vehicle that the owner did not recognize was seen driving past the farm on April 10 after dark. The vehicle is described as a black jeep with spotlights.

If anyone has any information on the animal’s death, they’re urged to call the Wilkin County Sheriff’s Department at 218-643-8544.

