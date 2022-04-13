Although Fargo hasn’t seen any snow yet, the city is prepared for what may come

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - While many cities in the area are starting the process of snow removal, Fargo is preparing for the spring snowfall.

Fargo street supervisor, Corey Houim, says the department is not surprised with the weather we are experiencing.

“All the equipment behind me we had checked out from last weeks potential storm and we go through all the equipment, check all of the oils and fluids and then we make sure everything’s ready to go,” Houim said.

For now, street sweepers are still on the roads to unclog drains from the rain Fargo has seen in the area.

But, Houim says if the wet roads begin to freeze.. the city would send out their sand trucks to treat the roads but not with sand salt.

“Beings we’re in the middle of seasons we’ve already started street sweeping out there so we’re trying to not use any sand salt we’ll just be using salt, that’s so we don’t have to clean all that debris back up off the roads when Mother Nature helps us out,” he said.

Houim says they can handle the fluctuating weather but one challenge is getting drivers to share the roads.

“It’s a good thing to stay back 50 feet at least, just because when we turn to spin around, we’re kind of spraying that product out onto the lanes and sometimes people get too close and they’ll end up getting some product into their car which we’re trying to prevent if they stay back, give us some room, greatly appreciate it,” he said.

He says the department has experienced past accidents with drivers following too close to their equipment.

Plans are to start the citywide street sweeping when the warmer temperatures officially arrive.

