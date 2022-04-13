Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Although Fargo hasn’t seen any snow yet, the city is prepared for what may come

Snow cleanup will take a while for many communities in the Red River Valley and for others, they are ready and able to deal with it, when it comes.
SAND TRUCK
SAND TRUCK(KVLY)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - While many cities in the area are starting the process of snow removal, Fargo is preparing for the spring snowfall.

Fargo street supervisor, Corey Houim, says the department is not surprised with the weather we are experiencing.

“All the equipment behind me we had checked out from last weeks potential storm and we go through all the equipment, check all of the oils and fluids and then we make sure everything’s ready to go,” Houim said.

For now, street sweepers are still on the roads to unclog drains from the rain Fargo has seen in the area.

But, Houim says if the wet roads begin to freeze.. the city would send out their sand trucks to treat the roads but not with sand salt.

“Beings we’re in the middle of seasons we’ve already started street sweeping out there so we’re trying to not use any sand salt we’ll just be using salt, that’s so we don’t have to clean all that debris back up off the roads when Mother Nature helps us out,” he said.

Houim says they can handle the fluctuating weather but one challenge is getting drivers to share the roads.

“It’s a good thing to stay back 50 feet at least, just because when we turn to spin around, we’re kind of spraying that product out onto the lanes and sometimes people get too close and they’ll end up getting some product into their car which we’re trying to prevent if they stay back, give us some room, greatly appreciate it,” he said.

He says the department has experienced past accidents with drivers following too close to their equipment.

Plans are to start the citywide street sweeping when the warmer temperatures officially arrive.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mullins
Man arrested after woman mouths the words “help me” to officers
Snowplow
I-94 in ND to remain closed Thursday night
Angie Olson, scammed out of $15k
76-year-old Fargo woman loses $15,000 in computer scam
NDHP trooper and NDDOT snowplow driver deliver blood during a blizzard.
Trooper and snowplow driver make blood run during winter storm
An Arizona man faces animal cruelty charges after 183 dead dogs, rabbits, birds and other...
Police: 183 animals found in man’s freezer, some frozen alive

Latest News

38 year-old Jill Mudge was arrested after shooting a gun in her home on April 14 with her...
Grand Forks woman arrested after shooting a gun in her home
Valley Today Weather – April 15
Valley Today Weather – April 15
Par the horse was shot and killed earlier this week.
Horse shot and killed; family wants answers
10:00PM Weather - April 14
10:00PM Weather - April 14
10:00PM News April 14 - Part 2
10:00PM News April 14 - Part 2