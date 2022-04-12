Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Sneezing more? It could be snow mold

(WSAW)
By Jaycie Dodd
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:35 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - If you find yourself sneezing more this spring, you might blame the gray patches in your yard. As the snow melts and the ground thaws, those gray spider-web-looking patches have started popping up across lawns in the Red River Valley.

In the winter, when grass stays covered by snow for months at a time, the snowpack becomes a breeding ground for gray snow mold. Unfortunately, once a yard is infected with the fungal disease there is no cure.

According to NDSU Extension Horticulturist Esther E. McGinnis, the best way to help a snow mold infected lawn is by lightly raking the matted-up turfgrass. In an online article, McGinnis said raking allows more air circulation. If your yard is muddy McGinnis suggests holding off on raking until the ground is drier.

She goes on to say the best time to prevent snow mold is in autumn before the first snowfall. McGinnis said when mowing a lawn for the last cut of the season, make sure the grass is no taller than 2 inches. Taller grass is more likely to be matted down and infected by the fungus.

If snow mold becomes an annual problem, McGinnis said to make sure you aren’t fertilizing too late in the year. She suggests aiming for early September.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

daycare
ND daycare licenses suspended due to ‘systemic leadership issue’
Police are closing down streets as authorities try to get the suspect out of their house.
Fargo Police, SWAT make arrest in high-risk warrant at trailer court
I-94
UPDATE: I-94 closed in both directions from Jamestown to Glendive
Winter Storm In Progress
Photo Gallery: April 2022 Blizzard
Fargo Police serve a high-risk search warrant.
SWAT deployed for high-risk search warrant

Latest News

Angie Olson, scammed out of $15k
76-year-old Fargo woman loses $15,000 in computer scam
I-94
UPDATE: I-94 closed in both directions from Jamestown to Glendive
6:00PM News April 13 - Part 1
6:00PM News April 13 - Part 1
6:00PM News April 13 - Part 2
News - 76-year-old Fargo woman loses more than $15,000 in computer scam
6:00PM Weather - April 13
6:00PM Weather - April 13