Sneezing more? It could be snow mold

MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - If you find yourself sneezing more this spring, you might blame the gray patches in your yard. As the snow melts and the ground thaws, those gray spider-web-looking patches have started popping up across lawns in the Red River Valley.

In the winter, when grass stays covered by snow for months at a time, the snowpack becomes a breeding ground for gray snow mold. Unfortunately, once a yard is infected with the fungal disease there is no cure.

According to NDSU Extension Horticulturist Esther E. McGinnis, the best way to help a snow mold infected lawn is by lightly raking the matted-up turfgrass. In an online article, McGinnis said raking allows more air circulation. If your yard is muddy McGinnis suggests holding off on raking until the ground is drier.

She goes on to say the best time to prevent snow mold is in autumn before the first snowfall. McGinnis said when mowing a lawn for the last cut of the season, make sure the grass is no taller than 2 inches. Taller grass is more likely to be matted down and infected by the fungus.

If snow mold becomes an annual problem, McGinnis said to make sure you aren’t fertilizing too late in the year. She suggests aiming for early September.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.