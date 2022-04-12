Paradiso Mexican Restaurant shows appreciation for Fargo firefighters

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The Paradiso Mexican Restaurant in Fargo is now back open after a fire tore through it last month causing roughly $150,000 in damage.

Now the restaurant is showing gratitude for the first responders that helped save it.

“It felt like my home was on fire. I was there 41 years,” said Becky Cote, the manager and long-time employee of Paradiso.

Cote says it was difficult watching the business go up in flames.

“It was pretty surreal, is the word,” she said.

As the fire was happening, a list of concerns began circulating through her mind.

“I thought what if the restaurant was severely damaged. What if it burns down? Are we going to rebuild? What is everybody going to do about jobs,” she questioned.

These are no longer worries thanks to Fargo firefighters.

To show their appreciation, Cote and the Paradiso Restaurant family treated about 30 of these first responders to a special meal.

“It’s a great surprise. We don’t expect anything when we go to these runs. It’s a nice surprise to have somebody bring in something for us,” said Captain Matt Brand of the Fargo Fire Department.

Brand was one of the many firefighters that responded to the call.

He says although they were just doing their job, there is a sense of pride knowing another business was saved.

“Anytime we can make a difference, that’s our job,” he said. “Our job is to make a difference in the community. Any time we can save businesses or homes, it goes a long way.”

Cote says everyone at Paradiso will be forever grateful.

She hopes their effort to give back inspires others to show their appreciation for first responders.

“I don’t know if people realize, they saved our restaurant basically,” she said. ”I think we should thank our police and firefighters every day.”

