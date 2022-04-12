Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is heading to Moorhead
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:20 AM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is heading to Moorhead on the morning of April 12th on his state-wide public safety tour.
He will be talking about what his $300,000,000 public safety proposal would mean for the Moorhead area.
Walz says Moorhead would receive nearly $764,000 a year for public safety, Dilworth would get $80,000, and Clay County would receive nearly $179,000 per year.
