Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is heading to Moorhead

Gov. Tim Walz joined Sen. David Tomassoni and family, a bipartisan group of legislators, and...
Gov. Tim Walz joined Sen. David Tomassoni and family, a bipartisan group of legislators, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) research advocates to sign into law $25 million for ALS research and caregiver support programs Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn.(Office of the Governor of Minnesota)
By Bree Bolin
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:20 AM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is heading to Moorhead on the morning of April 12th on his state-wide public safety tour.

He will be talking about what his $300,000,000 public safety proposal would mean for the Moorhead area.

Walz says Moorhead would receive nearly $764,000 a year for public safety, Dilworth would get $80,000, and Clay County would receive nearly $179,000 per year.

