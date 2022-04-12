Fargo Police, SWAT make arrest in high-risk warrant at trailer court

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest following an hour-long SWAT standoff in south Fargo.

Police took 25-year-old Deionte Prescott of Fargo into custody for outstanding warrants of possession of drugs with intent to deliver in Cass County, theft of a car and drug possession in Clay County.

Fargo Police and the Red River Valley SWAT Team surrounded a trailer in S. Fargo for a high-risk search warrant just before 8:25 a.m. on Tuesday, April 12.

Police, the SWAT bearcat and ambulances were on scene at the Countryside Trailer Court by 23rd St. S. and 8th Ave. S. Police say Prescott was arrested at 844 Countryside Trailer Ct. S.

No injuries were reported in the incident and all roads are back open.

