UPDATE: Two arrested after high-speed chase in Polk County

CROOKSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has identified two people arrested after a high-speed chase on Sunday, April 10.

The driver is identified as 25-year-old Jorden Nathanile Larson of Warren, Minnesota. He is charged with Felony 5th degree controlled substance possession, Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle, and 2nd degree Driving while Impaired.

The passenger is identified as 23-year-old Jordan Lorraine Krolak of Karlstad, Minnesota. She is charged with Felony 5th degree controlled substance possession.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy tried making a traffic stop Sunday afternoon on Highway 75 near Angus, Minnesota, but Larson drove off at speeds up to 100 miles per hour, and eventually abandoned the vehicle.

Polk and Marshall County deputies, state troopers and the Minnesota DNR, were able to track down Larson and Krolak about two miles away.

