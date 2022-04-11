Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

UPDATE: Two arrested after high-speed chase in Polk County

Driver arrested in Crookston after going 100mph, feeling from police.
Driver arrested in Crookston after going 100mph, feeling from police.(MGN)
By Bobby Falat
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 2:09 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROOKSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has identified two people arrested after a high-speed chase on Sunday, April 10.

The driver is identified as 25-year-old Jorden Nathanile Larson of Warren, Minnesota. He is charged with Felony 5th degree controlled substance possession, Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle, and 2nd degree Driving while Impaired.

The passenger is identified as 23-year-old Jordan Lorraine Krolak of Karlstad, Minnesota. She is charged with Felony 5th degree controlled substance possession.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy tried making a traffic stop Sunday afternoon on Highway 75 near Angus, Minnesota, but Larson drove off at speeds up to 100 miles per hour, and eventually abandoned the vehicle.

Polk and Marshall County deputies, state troopers and the Minnesota DNR, were able to track down Larson and Krolak about two miles away.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

daycare
ND daycare licenses suspended due to ‘systemic leadership issue’
Phoutthasa Prathane
UPDATE: Armed and dangerous man arrested several days after shooting
Cervantes mugshot
UPDATE: WF man accused of throwing fatal blow at concert takes plea deal
Police are closing down streets as authorities try to get the suspect out of their house.
Fargo Police, SWAT make arrest in high-risk warrant at trailer court
Manchester Road, just west of Hanley, will completely close from May 2 through August
Two busy roads are set to start construction this week

Latest News

Noon Weather - April 12
Noon Weather - April 12
NDT - Daily Motivation - April 12
NDT - Daily Motivation - April 12
NDT - Chiropractic Care For Mothers & Aging Adults - April 12
NDT - Chiropractic Care For Mothers & Aging Adults - April 12
NDT - Fraud In The U.S. - April 12
NDT - Fraud In The U.S. - April 12
NDT - Top Talkers - April 11
NDT - Top Talkers - April 11