Perham’s Disgruntled Brewing announces its closure

PERHAM, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Disgruntled Brewing announced on Facebook earlier today that it will be shutting down on May 15th.

The post says the losses it has taken the past couple of years have taken a toll, which is leading them to regretfully close doors.

The brewery has been open for six years.

It says people are invited to stop in while they can to celebrate the success of the business.

Disgruntled is working on a special, farewell IPA and a farewell party.

Until then, the Perham-based brewery says taps will continue to flow, no events have been canceled, and off-sale is still available for purchase.

