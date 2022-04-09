Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Perham’s Disgruntled Brewing announces its closure

Its last day will be May 15th.
Disgruntled farewell post
Disgruntled farewell post(KVLY)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERHAM, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Disgruntled Brewing announced on Facebook earlier today that it will be shutting down on May 15th.

The post says the losses it has taken the past couple of years have taken a toll, which is leading them to regretfully close doors.

The brewery has been open for six years.

It says people are invited to stop in while they can to celebrate the success of the business.

Disgruntled is working on a special, farewell IPA and a farewell party.

Until then, the Perham-based brewery says taps will continue to flow, no events have been canceled, and off-sale is still available for purchase.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senselessly beaten outside bar in Grafton, ND
A 20-year old man & his family are seeking justice after he was senselessly beaten outside a bar
Fargo Police Department
UPDATE: One man arrested after high-risk search warrant in Fargo
When production plummeted due to the pandemic, demand to buy or build a home skyrocketed.
Hurdles lie ahead for home builders
Police lights graphic
UPDATE: Man dies after punching out windows in Traverse County, MN
Jackie Black, mother of three alleged victim's in Mahnomen sexual abuse case
“I want justice for my babies.”: Biological mother of victims in Mahnomen alleged sexual abuse case speaks out

Latest News

10:00PM News April 7 - Part 1
10:00PM News April 7 - Part 1
10:00PM Weather - April 7
10:00PM Weather - April 7
10:00PM News April 7 - Part 2
10:00PM News April 7 - Part 2
News - Searching for potential swimmer in the Red River - April 8, 2022
News - Searching for potential swimmer in the Red River - April 8, 2022