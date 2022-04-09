Contests
Pair of North Dakota Army National Guardsmen rescue individuals from drowning

Specialists Luis Alvarado and Gracin Clem of the Joint Task Force North, Task Force Legion in Del Rio, Texas, were conducting surveillance when they observed five migrants attempting to cross the Rio Grande River.(North Dakota Army National Guard)
By Erika Craven
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
DEL RIO, TEXAS - Two North Dakota Army National Guardsmen are being credited for rescuing several people from drowning along the southern border on March 22.

Specialists Luis Alvarado and Gracin Clem of the Joint Task Force North, Task Force Legion in Del Rio, Texas, were conducting surveillance when they observed five migrants attempting to cross the Rio Grande River.

They said they were unsuccessful in communicating instructions to the people and two of the people went underwater. They say they grabbed nylon rope lifelines and Spc. Clem swam a line out to help the people that were struggling. They rescued two people as the other three managed to get to safety.

“This was the first day back to that MSC site in two months, and we were given the lifelines that day. There wasn’t time to be scared; it wasn’t an option,” said Spc. Clem.

The migrants were transported to border patrol agents for more aid and processing.

Spc. Alvarado and Spc. Clem are members of the North Dakota National Guard’s 957th Engineer Company and have served at the southwest border since last fall.

Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, praised the men for their heroic actions.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

