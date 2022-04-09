WINTER STORM STARTS TODAY

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - TUESDAY: Our next storm system starts to bring impacts on Tuesday. Snow begins in the Devils Lake Basin, with winds gusting up over 45mph at times, which could bring blizzard conditions that area beginning Tuesday. Farther south, where temperatures are warmer, rain and even some thundershowers will be possible as the system enters the region. Impacts where the rain showers occur will be minimal, with that area most likely being Lakes Country through the southern valley. Because of the wintry impacts and possible blizzard conditions in the Devils Lake Basin, we have raised a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Tuesday.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS - WEDNESDAY: Strong wind, gusting at times to 60mph with blizzard conditions, rain and moderate to heavy snow are likely across the region on Wednesday, hence we have raised a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Low visibility, slippery roads and difficult or impossible travel are all expected with this robust low-pressure system slated to slide through. Heavy snow is becoming increasingly likely. There remains some uncertainty as to the track and temperature of this system, which will have a large impact on who sees the most snow and who only sees rain, with the southern valley and Lakes Country right in the area of most uncertainty.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - THURSDAY: Snow - heavy at times - is expected to continue Thursday, with wind continuing as well. Gusts 50mph+ are possible that may lead to blizzard conditions. Travel impacts are expected to remain with us into Thursday, which is why we continue our FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Highs on Thursday remain into the 20s and 30s for most. There is an increasing likelihood of 12-24+” of total 3-day snow totals from southwest & central ND into the Devils Lake Basin. Lesser amounts points to the south and east, but significant amounts are still possible (6+”). At this point it is too early to pinpoint amounts due to several variables. Now is the time to prepare for road/school/business closures, possible power outages, and significant impacts. Newborn livestock are at risk. Change or cancel travel plans.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - FRIDAY: Some lingering snow showers are possible Friday, especially north and east, but we do expect conditions to gradually improve through the day. With some areas of 24″ or more of fresh snow and continued wind gusts to 45mph+, we expect travel impacts to persist Friday, so we have extended our FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY into Friday. The Winter Storm Watch expires Friday morning. Temperatures stay cool, only warming into the 20s and 30s.

SATURDAY: Saturday looks to bring a bit of a break to the region, giving us all some time to clean up and regroup after 4 days of expected moderate to heavy snowfall. Cloudy conditions remain, with temperatures warming into the 20s and 30s with a bit of a breeze continuing.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - EASTER SUNDAY: We’re tracking another wintry system for Easter Sunday. With lots of travel planned and outdoor events slated for Sunday, we have raised a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Easter Sunday as wintry impacts are expected along with moderate snowfall. It does not look as organized or heavy as the week-long system we just went through, but it looks like enough snow to make for some travel difficulties and perhaps cancelling outdoor plans. Conditions will be breezy, with highs in the 20s and 30s.

MONDAY: It just looks breezy on Monday at this point, with highs below average in the 30s under a mix of sun and clouds.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TUESDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Mostly cloudy. Windy. Rain/snow showers beginning, some thunder possible south. High: 43.

WEDNESDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain/Snow. Heavy snow likely. Windy. Difficult/Impossible Travel. Low: 35. High: 42.

THURSDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Mostly cloudy. Snow continues. Heavy at times. Wind continues with travel impacts. Low: 28. High: 31.

FRIDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow continues early. Still windy. Travel impacts expected to continue. Low: 20. High: 29.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Still cold. Breezy. Low: 21. High: 33.

EASTER SUNDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Mostly cloudy and cold. Chance of snow. Breezy. Low: 23. High: 35.

MONDAY: Sun and clouds. Breezy. Low: 27. High: 36.

