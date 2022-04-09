Contests
Update: EGF Police find missing vulnerable adult

Missing Person
Missing Person(none)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) -

UPDATE 8:40 P.M.: East Grand Forks and Grand Forks Police found Tyler Motz downtown Grand Forks. He is safely in the care of his guardians.

Original story: East Grand Forks Police are asking for help finding a missing vulnerable adult. Police Chief Michael Hedlund writes in a news release: Tyler John Motz is a white man, 5′8″ tall, weighing 190 pounds. He’s balding with short blonde/light brown hair. He was last seen wearing pink or red pants and an oversized white tee shirt, carrying a plastic grocery bag.

Motz left his group home in the Northern part of East Grand Forks shortly after 7 a.m. Friday. He was known to be in the area of Valley Truck Parts and Service at approximately 7:53 a.m., and he was seen on security video in the area of Holiday in EGF at approximately 8 a.m. At that time, he was headed toward downtown. No one has seen him since.

If you have any information, call EGFPD at 218-773-1104.

