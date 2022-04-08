Water search underway after report of person in the Red River

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Update 5 p.m. Friday: According to Sheriff Andy Schneider, Grand Forks and Polk County Sheriff’s Offices, along with Grand Forks and East Grand Forks Fire Departments, continue searching for an individual that may have gone in the Red River at approximately 8 am Friday, north of the Demers Avenue Sorlie Bridge.

Search teams are using sonar-equipped boats and drag lines to search the area. The identity of the individual is not known at this time. Search efforts will resume Saturday morning. Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Forks Sheriff’s Office at 701-780-8280.

Original story: A search is happening for a person seen swimming in the Red River in Grand Forks.

The Sheriff’s Office says a 911 call was made around 8:15 a.m. on Friday, April 8, for someone swimming in the river toward the North Dakota shoreline on the north side of the Sorlie Bridge. The witness who called lost sight of the swimmer while contacting 911.

East Grand Forks Police and Fire, Grand Forks Police and Fire, Altru Ambulance, Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office Water Operations Team are actively searching the area.

Valley News Live has a reporter on scene and will update this story as new information becomes available.

