Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

VIDEO: Bystanders step in to help police stop attempted bank robbery

A witness captured video of the moment police and bystanders stepped in to stop a man who was allegedly trying to rob a bank.
By HNN Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - A witness captured video of the moment police and bystanders stepped in to stop a man who was allegedly trying to rob a bank.

Honolulu police said they responded to the Bank of Hawaii in Pearl City around 1:30 p.m. Thursday for an attempted robbery call.

Kylee Sili had stopped by the bank on her lunch break when she saw the man apparently going behind the counter and harassing the tellers.

When police arrived, customers in the bank helped the officers detain the man and try to wrestle him down.

“So we went over there, and the uncle really helped. He immediately went to go help the cops take the guy down. There was another guy too, like another civilian guy. They were trying to take him down,” Sili said.

“The suspect was giving them a hard time, I don’t know what he was doing, what he was trying to do, trying to run.”

HNN has reached out to police for more information on the suspect and his charges.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senselessly beaten outside bar in Grafton, ND
A 20-year old man & his family are seeking justice after he was senselessly beaten outside a bar
Fargo Police Department
UPDATE: One man arrested after high-risk search warrant in Fargo
Jackie Black, mother of three alleged victim's in Mahnomen sexual abuse case
“I want justice for my babies.”: Biological mother of victims in Mahnomen alleged sexual abuse case speaks out
When production plummeted due to the pandemic, demand to buy or build a home skyrocketed.
Hurdles lie ahead for home builders
Fargo man found not guilty to several charges against him, including murder

Latest News

10:00PM News April 7 - Part 1
10:00PM News April 7 - Part 1
10:00PM Weather - April 7
10:00PM Weather - April 7
10:00PM News April 7 - Part 2
10:00PM News April 7 - Part 2
FILE - Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept....
Alex Jones accused of hiding assets over Sandy Hook lawsuits
FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks about the increases in COVID-19 cases in the state and...
Kentucky governor vetoes proposed 15-week abortion ban