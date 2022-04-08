Contests
Student brawl breaks out over a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, witnesses say

A spokesperson for Dothan Preparatory Academy said an altercation took place between two...
By WTVY Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala (WTVY/Gray News) - A fight started Thursday at an Alabama-area high school after two students reportedly got heated over a sandwich.

A spokesperson for Dothan Preparatory Academy said an altercation took place between two students at the school, leading to one of them being stabbed.

“They were apparently involved in a hallway argument,” said Meagan Dorsey, a Dothan City Schools spokesperson.

WTVY reports that witnesses said the students fought over a peanut butter and jelly sandwich with the attacker accused of using a hair pick in the stabbing.

Dorsey described injuries in the incident as minor and said the matter has been referred to Dothan police.

The injured student reportedly needed stitches, with the other facing an assault charge.

