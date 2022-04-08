Spring flood outlook showing positive signs for farmers in the valley

PAGE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The recent projections from the National Weather Service in Grand Forks show that there is a low flood risk in the Red River Valley. One of those farmers impacted by this development is Dale Bjerke in Page, ND who has been farming for 42 years.

“You get used to it, the ups and downs. You got to go with it or it will drive you crazy.” said Bjerke.

In years past, flooding has been a problem for Bjerke as his crops would be destroyed by the rising water. One year, according to him, he lost over 1,000 acres from flooding that came from the Maple River. However, with the recent projections, Bjerke is said he can sleep better at night since he doesn’t have to worry about spring floods.

“It’s a lot more fun to go out and farm when you know you’re going to get a crop.” said Bjerke.

For the City of Fargo, so far only Elm St. is still closed due to the Red River. For the city’s engineering dept., this means one less worry as they get closer and closer to the completion of the Red River Diversion Program. This is designed to drastically cut down flooding issues in the Fargo-Moorhead area starting in 2027.

“Very nice for spring to go by where we didn’t experience potential, major flooding that cause all sorts of potential impacts.” said Nathan Boerboom, a division engineer.

According to the National Weather Service, the Red River could hit 22.5 feet on April 12th.

