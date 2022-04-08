Some living at one low income housing complex in West Fargo say they don’t feel safe in the building

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo Highrise is an affordable rental housing option for the people of Cass County but some residents say in the past years, it has become a dangerous place to live.

“There are drunks wandering the halls, people breaking into the building at night when the doors are supposed to be locked, people being harassed, people being stabbed,” said Michael Hubbard, a resident of four years at the West Fargo Highrise.

Executive Director of the Housing Authority of Cass County, Derek Johnson says they have installed security measures in the building throughout a couple of years such as cameras, deadbolts, and a key fab system.

“When you talk about safety protocols, they’re as good and effective as tenants utilizing them, these doors will lock and they will only unlock with a fab or someone opening up the door from inside,” said Johnson.

Tenants say they’ve witnessed other residents letting people in.

“There’s tenants in here that have been here for years, that can’t afford to move out but can’t afford to stay because of all the harassment, the drunk fighting,” said Hubbard.

The Housing authority of Cass County moved their offices out of the West Fargo Highrise to a new complex across the street around two years ago, where Johnson said residents can go to file incident reports.

But as of today, Johnson said they have received very few reports from tenants since the first of the year and the West Fargo Police department said they have received 4.

“If you go to the office to talk to them they either aren’t available and they tell you to fill out a paper which goes nowhere or if you finally do get them, they tell you call the West Fargo police department,” said Hubbard.

The Housing Authority said they also have plans in place to install upgraded lighting around the building for safety purposes.

