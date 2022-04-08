Contests
Several people arrested after high-risk search warrant in Fargo

Fargo Police Department
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several people were arrested after the Red River Valley SWAT Team assisted the Fargo Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division with a high-risk, knock-and-announce search warrant. It happened just before 8 p.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of 14th Street South in Fargo. No one was hurt.

During the service of the search warrant, the SWAT Team utilized a Flash Sound Diversionary Device (FSDD) to create a loud bang and bright flash of light. The use of an FSDD is intended to create a distraction for the suspects to allow the officers to perform tasks that may put them in danger, unbeknownst to the suspects.

No further information is available as this investigation is ongoing.

