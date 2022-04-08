Contests
Police presence at S. Fargo apartment complex

Fargo Police at 3540 28th St S. in Fargo on April 8.(KVLY)
Fargo Police at 3540 28th St S. in Fargo on April 8.(KVLY)
By Jaycie Dodd
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officials are on scene at a south Fargo apartment for a report of possible shots fired.

Scanner traffic indicated a report of shots fired around 8 a.m. at 3540 28th St S. in Fargo. Scanner traffic also indicated there was a man with a handgun in a hallway of the apartment building.

Fargo police have not confirmed these details.

Our reporter one scene said there are six Fargo police cars along with two Fargo fire engines on scene.

