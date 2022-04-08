Hurdles lie ahead for home builders

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Are you looking to build your dream home? Local home builders say you may not want to wait.

The President of the Home Builders Association of Fargo-Moorhead, David Reid, said the attractive historic low interest rates have people lining up to build their home. Despite those low rates, there are several hurdles to jump over before moving in.

Since spring 2020, the housing market has been impacted in every way. When production plummeted due to the pandemic, demand to buy or build a home skyrocketed. Since then, home builders have been trying to keep up with the demand, but inflation and supply chain issues make it even harder.

Reid said there are shortages in things from lumber, appliances, and even paint is hard to come by.

”Supply still has not caught up to demand,” explained Reid, “Demand is staying strong. Which is largely due to interest rates, which is why it’s still a great time to build despite all of the challenges. But it has been surprising, almost everything has been affected in the building industry.”

Construction on new homes typically begins around the first of May. Reid said before the pandemic a typical project for his company would take 8 to 9 months. Now, they’re spending two extra months because of shortages and back orders.

