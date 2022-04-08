Grand Forks man and woman arrested after disturbance involving handgun

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Both a man and woman were arrested in south Grand Forks after police were called to a domestic disturbance. It happened just before 3:30 PM Friday in the 600 block of 41st Avenue South.

Officers say when they got to the scene, they saw a man and woman outside of a residence. Officers say they saw the man holding a handgun, then throwing it into a garage. They say the man then went inside.

Officers were able to speak with the woman, who they say was still outside of the residence. After a period of time, the man came out to speak with officers. After speaking with the victim and gathering evidence on scene, officers arrested 33-year-old Rolando Garza, Jr. Garza, Jr. was charged with Terrorizing and transported to the Grand Forks County Correctional Center.

While still on scene, police say the woman, 41-year-old Maykin Davis, threatened a man who had just arrived on scene. Davis was arrested for Disorderly Conduct and is confined at the Grand Forks County Correctional Center.

If anyone witnessed the incident or has additional information, they are asked to contact the Grand Forks Police Department at 701-787-8000.

