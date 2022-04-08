Contests
Former Alexandria Police Chief Arrested

By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) agents arrested former Alexandria, Minn., police chief Richard Wyffels following a year-long investigation for alleged financial crimes.

Wyffels, 57, was taken into custody without incident Friday at his Alexandria home. He has been charged by complaint with felony Theft by Swindle and was booked into the Douglas County Jail. Wyffels is expected to appear in Douglas County District Court in the coming days.

The Stearns County Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the case for the Douglas County Attorney’s Office. Further information about the investigation is contained in the criminal complaint.

The BCA initiated the investigation at the request of the City of Alexandria. It remains an active and ongoing investigation.

