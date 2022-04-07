Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Walmart offering new truck drivers up to $110K starting pay

The nation's largest retailer has launched a training program that gives employees who work in...
The nation's largest retailer has launched a training program that gives employees who work in its distribution or fulfillment centers a chance to become certified Walmart truck drivers.(AP Photo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Walmart workers who once unloaded trucks now have a chance to drive them.

The nation’s largest retailer has launched a training program that gives employees who work in its distribution or fulfillment centers a chance to become certified Walmart truck drivers through a 12-week program taught by the company’s established drivers.

Walmart, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, also said it is raising pay for its 12,000 truck drivers. The starting range for new drivers will now be between $95,000 and $110,000, according to Walmart spokeswoman Anne Hatfield. The retailer said that $87,500 had been the average that new truck drivers could make in their first year.

The moves announced Thursday come as the pandemic has made trucker shortages more severe as demand to move freight reaches historic highs. The American Trucking Associations, a large industry trade group, estimates that the nation is short about 80,000 drivers.

Walmart said about 20 workers in Dallas and Dover, Delaware, have earned their commercial driver’s licenses. About 400 to 800 workers in the company’s supply-chain network are expected to complete the truck-driving program this year, Hatfield said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews rush to a fire in N. Fargo
Crews rush to major fire in N. Fargo
Jackie Black, mother of three alleged victim's in Mahnomen sexual abuse case
“I want justice for my babies.”: Biological mother of victims in Mahnomen alleged sexual abuse case speaks out
Good Samaritan Speaks on Moorhead- April 5
“Hopefully they have peace of mind knowing that there were people trying to get him home”: Good Samaritan speaks on Moorhead crash
Authorities find this car in the ditch along Hwy. 210.
Rain, snow mix leads to crashes in the region
Police lights graphic
Man found dead in Traverse County, MN

Latest News

FILE - The USS Milwaukee, a Freedom-class of littoral combat ship, cruises underway as an MQ-8B...
US Navy intends to decommission some of its newest warships
Farmland on a windy day in Page, ND.
Spring flood outlook showing positive signs for farmers in the valley
A Peeps Exhibition has opened in a Wisconsin art museum.
All about Peeps: Art museum home for Peeps-inspired artwork
News - Low spring flood risk across the valley - April 7, 2022
News - Low spring flood risk across the valley - April 7, 2022
A Peeps Exhibition has opened in a Wisconsin art museum.
Peeps back on display at Wisconsin art museum