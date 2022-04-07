Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

The Red River Zoo has now taken every bird off exhibit, but you can still view some

All of the zoo’s birds have been taken off exhibit in order to protect them from the contagious bird flu.
BIRD EXHIBIT
BIRD EXHIBIT(KVLY)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Bird flu cases continue to spread throughout the country and now that the first case has landed nearby, the Red River zoo decided to take action for it’s own birds.

“Now that there are confirmed cases in Cass County, that was a trigger point to take the remaining birds off exhibit,” said Sally Jacobson, executive director at the Red River Zoo.

The zoo had already taken their chickens and water fowl off exhibit last month for precaution.

Jacobson says the birds are relocated to areas that are more safe and secure from being exposed to HPAI but that doesn’t mean visitors won’t be able to see all of the birds.

“You can still see our chickens, they have a nice big window in their chicken coop and and Erwin, our kookaburra, can still be seen in our discovery barn, but the rest of the birds are off exhibit and viewable to the public at this time just because they are in spaces that are not public spaces,” said Jacobson.

Jacobson says the zoo is planning on temporarily filling the now empty bird exhibits, those details will be announced later.

For now, the ponds have been drained and the zoo continues to monitor the virus.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews rush to a fire in N. Fargo
Crews rush to major fire in N. Fargo
Jackie Black, mother of three alleged victim's in Mahnomen sexual abuse case
“I want justice for my babies.”: Biological mother of victims in Mahnomen alleged sexual abuse case speaks out
Good Samaritan Speaks on Moorhead- April 5
“Hopefully they have peace of mind knowing that there were people trying to get him home”: Good Samaritan speaks on Moorhead crash
Authorities find this car in the ditch along Hwy. 210.
Rain, snow mix leads to crashes in the region
Police lights graphic
Man found dead in Traverse County, MN

Latest News

Farmland on a windy day in Page, ND.
Spring flood outlook showing positive signs for farmers in the valley
News - Low spring flood risk across the valley - April 7, 2022
News - Low spring flood risk across the valley - April 7, 2022
Fargo Police Department
Several people arrested after high-risk search warrant in Fargo
6:00PM Weather - April 07
6:00PM Weather - April 07
Bike helmet saves young MN girl hit by car
News - Bike helmet saves young MN girl hit by car