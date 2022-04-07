“Protect your heads!”: Bike helmet saves young MN child hit by car

CALLAWAY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A cracked helmet is serving as a critical reminder of the importance of bike safety. A Becker County family says without that helmet, their three-year-old daughter would be suffering from much more than just a few cuts and bruises after being hit by a car last week.

“That would have been her head had it not been the helmet,” Lindsey England said.

England says a bike ride back home turned into a race last Thursday, March 31 for her 3-year-old twins Vanessa and Betty, and their cousin. The trio were pedaling the pavement as fast as they could down 1st Ave. in Callaway, Minn.

“We have a strict no helmet, no bike ride policy,” England said.

The rule turned out to be a blessing as the thrill of winning that race overrode Betty’s good safety habits, England said.

“(Her dad’s) yelling for Betty to stop, but she’s so excited she’s winning the race that she didn’t hear him in time to stop at the stop sign and ended up a little bit in the road. That was just the perfect time that a car was right there,” England said.

While the car was following the speed limit, driving between 20 and 30 miles an hour, it was still enough to knock Betty to the ground and wrecked her beloved ‘Paw Patrol’ bike, but doctors told the family it could have been so much worse if it wasn’t for her unicorn helmet.

“We likely wouldn’t have taken her home. It probably would have been permanent brain damage which makes sense because that’s a pretty vital part of your skull and being so little,” England said.

The family has kept Betty’s cracked helmet, at least for now, as they want to use it to urge parents across the Valley to ensure your kids not only have a helmet, but that they always wear it, too.

“They might not want to wear it, none of us do, but even if a kid hits a curb and falls that could be devastating,” England said.

“Protect your heads!” Betty said.

England says the driver who accidentally hit Betty stayed on scene and later gifted the three-year-old with a new pair of shoes and a new helmet. England says while Betty is a bit more timid when on the street, the incident hasn’t ruined riding a bike or scooter for her. She says Sunday marks the twins’ fourth birthday, which might mean a replacement bike is already on the way.

