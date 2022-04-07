Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Forecasters predict above-average hurricane season

Forecaster are predicting 19 named storms this season, which is five more than normal, and nine...
Forecaster are predicting 19 named storms this season, which is five more than normal, and nine are expected to become major hurricanes.(NOAA Satellites)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Experts are warning to be prepared for an above-average hurricane season this year.

The Tropical Meteorology Project team at Colorado State University released its Atlantic basin hurricane forecast Thursday.

Forecasters are predicting 19 named storms this season, which is five more than normal, and nine are expected to become hurricanes.

According to CSU, four of those hurricanes are predicted to be major hurricanes, reaching category three or higher.

Scientists say the increased activity is largely due to the natural phenomenon known as La Niña.

It creates colder than average ocean temperatures at the equator, which inhibits winds that prevent hurricanes from forming, making them more likely to develop.

Forecasters also say advances in satellite technology have enabled them to detect weaker storms they previously wouldn’t have known about – one reason we see more storms being named.

Atlantic Seasonal Hurricane Activity for 2022 from Colorado State University
Atlantic Seasonal Hurricane Activity for 2022 from Colorado State University(Colorado State University)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews rush to a fire in N. Fargo
Crews rush to major fire in N. Fargo
Jackie Black, mother of three alleged victim's in Mahnomen sexual abuse case
“I want justice for my babies.”: Biological mother of victims in Mahnomen alleged sexual abuse case speaks out
Good Samaritan Speaks on Moorhead- April 5
“Hopefully they have peace of mind knowing that there were people trying to get him home”: Good Samaritan speaks on Moorhead crash
Authorities find this car in the ditch along Hwy. 210.
Rain, snow mix leads to crashes in the region
Police lights graphic
Man found dead in Traverse County, MN

Latest News

FILE - The USS Milwaukee, a Freedom-class of littoral combat ship, cruises underway as an MQ-8B...
US Navy intends to decommission some of its newest warships
Farmland on a windy day in Page, ND.
Spring flood outlook showing positive signs for farmers in the valley
A Peeps Exhibition has opened in a Wisconsin art museum.
All about Peeps: Art museum home for Peeps-inspired artwork
News - Low spring flood risk across the valley - April 7, 2022
News - Low spring flood risk across the valley - April 7, 2022
A Peeps Exhibition has opened in a Wisconsin art museum.
Peeps back on display at Wisconsin art museum