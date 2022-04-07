Contests
Fargo man found not guilty to several charges against him, including murder

(Cass County, ND Jail)
By Renee Nygren
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 29-year-old Cody Plumlee has been found not guilty to several charges he was facing, which include Murder, Aggravated Assault-Domestic Violence, Burglary and Reckless Endangerment.

In December of 2020, Fargo Police were called to a disturbance at 702 26th St. N. Officers say Plumlee and his girlfriend, Kirsten Knaus got into a fight over keys to a vehicle they both used. A witness told police that Plumlee ultimately shoved Knaus down a flight of stairs, which knocked her unconscious. Knaus later passed away after being pulled off of life-support.

Court documents say that Plumlee admitted to police that he pushed Knaus because she hit him in the forehead with a frying pan before she fell.

Plumlee was found guilty to three charges against him, which are Theft of Property, False Information to Law Enforcement and Reckless Driving.

