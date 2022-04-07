Contests
Elderly woman dies following crash near Backus, MN

Deadly crash graphic
Deadly crash graphic(VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BACKUS, MINN. (Valley News Live) - An 83-year-old woman is dead following a crash in Cass County, MN.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 56-year-old Stephen Ertl of St. Cloud was going north on Hwy. 371 on Wednesday, April 6 near Backus when he crossed into the opposite lane and hit a vehicle.

The other vehicle was driven by 86-year-old Leo Elyea of Backus. His passenger, an 83-year-old woman, died in the crash. Elyea was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash report says Elyea was not wearing his seatbelt.

Ertl and his passenger were taken to a hospital but are expected to be ok. The crash report indicates they were both wearing their seatbelts.

State Patrol says the roads were snowy and icy at the time of the crash.

The name of the 83-year-old victim is not being released at this time.

