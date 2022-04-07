Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

American woman caught with nearly $550K worth of fentanyl at US-Mexico border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations at the Del Rio Port of Entry...
U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations at the Del Rio Port of Entry recently seized more than $500M in fentanyl in a passenger vehicle(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A woman attempted to smuggle more than a half-million dollars worth of fentanyl into the U.S. from Mexico over this past weekend.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports the woman, a U.S. citizen, pulled up to the Del Rio Port of Entry in a passenger vehicle on April 3. An officer then referred her to a secondary vehicle inspection.

After a thorough examination of the car, officers said they discovered 30 packages containing 40.34 pounds of fentanyl concealed within the vehicle. CBP officials said the fentanyl had a street value of $548,987.

“This significant seizure of a potentially fatal hard narcotic like fentanyl underscores the reality of the drug threat our frontline officers are facing and their commitment to upholding our border security mission,” said Port Director Liliana Flores.

CBP seized the drugs and the vehicle and turned the driver over to Homeland Security Investigations special agents.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews rush to a fire in N. Fargo
Crews rush to major fire in N. Fargo
Jackie Black, mother of three alleged victim's in Mahnomen sexual abuse case
“I want justice for my babies.”: Biological mother of victims in Mahnomen alleged sexual abuse case speaks out
Good Samaritan Speaks on Moorhead- April 5
“Hopefully they have peace of mind knowing that there were people trying to get him home”: Good Samaritan speaks on Moorhead crash
Authorities find this car in the ditch along Hwy. 210.
Rain, snow mix leads to crashes in the region
Police lights graphic
Man found dead in Traverse County, MN

Latest News

FILE - The USS Milwaukee, a Freedom-class of littoral combat ship, cruises underway as an MQ-8B...
US Navy intends to decommission some of its newest warships
Farmland on a windy day in Page, ND.
Spring flood outlook showing positive signs for farmers in the valley
A Peeps Exhibition has opened in a Wisconsin art museum.
All about Peeps: Art museum home for Peeps-inspired artwork
News - Low spring flood risk across the valley - April 7, 2022
News - Low spring flood risk across the valley - April 7, 2022
A Peeps Exhibition has opened in a Wisconsin art museum.
Peeps back on display at Wisconsin art museum