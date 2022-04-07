Al Carlson running for Fargo City Commission

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Al Carlson will be on the June 14th ballot, running for the Fargo City Commission. Carlson says he believes his experience and understanding of the government will help him as a City Commissioner.

Carlson has called Fargo his home for more than 50 years. He graduated from NDSU and became a Junior High School teacher. He and his wife have owned and operated Carlson Construction since 1980.

Carlson represented Fargo in the North Dakota House of Representatives for 26 years, the last 10 years as the Majority Leader. He says, having been very involved in helping Fargo grow over the years, he is pleased that he now has the time to dedicate himself to being an active, involved City Commissioner.

The last day for candidates to file is Monday, April 11. At the time of this publication, 12 candidates have filed for the two open City Commission seats.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.