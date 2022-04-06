One Moorhead veteran shares his experience helping Ukraine

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Mark Lindquist, an air force veteran from Moorhead has been in the war torn area of the world for over a week now and he has experienced more than some can imagine.

“There was a baby that froze to death at the border last week because it was 20 degrees, 25 degrees Fahrenheit overnight and when the big swell of refugees come via buses or train sometimes it takes 12 to 24 hours for these individuals to cross the border,” said Lindquist.

Lindquist has been helping Ukrainian refugees at one of the refugee camps in Poland, where he says people had to pack their belongings and flee with just what they can carry.

He said, “An old woman, a grandma right, an old woman was carrying two plastic bags, one of them got snagged on the turnstile and everything spilled out on the floor, she didn’t know how to speak English so the worker here used Google translate and the translation was, in tears, ‘My life is on the floor.’”

Lindquist says volunteers help these refugees carry their bags across the border, and the first family he and other volunteers escorted were worldly known.

An 11 year old Ukrainian girl was shot in the face by the Russians while trying to escape with her mother. Her injury was reported across the world but her recovery and the moment she reunited with her father was relayed by Lindquist.

“I just got to see the best of the human spirit and perseverance and it was in the form of a little 11 year old girl who was laughing with me and smiling. I got to see that moment when they hugged, the daughter ran up and hugged his leg, I don’t, I’ll probably never forget that for the rest of my life,” Lindquist said.

Lindquist says he wants to continue bringing families together but he also wants to be the person that relays what is exactly needed during this time for refugees.

“Being here on sight, meeting these people, asking questions, seeing the actual crisis, is the only way that you can understand how to help the Ukrainian people,” he said.

Mark doesn’t have any plans of leaving to return home yet, he says there’s still a lot more work to do. If you are interested in helping and donating, contact him here.

