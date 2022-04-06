Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

UPDATE: Man dies after punching out windows in Traverse County, MN

Police lights graphic
Police lights graphic(VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:10 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWNS VALLEY, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The man found dead in Traverse Co. on April 5 has been identified as 29-year-old Benjamin Eagle.

The Traverse County Sheriff’s Office said on April 5 Eagle punched out two windows at two different residences. Officials said Eagle sustained severe injuries to his arm from the broken glass, but he did not seek any treatment. Eagle was later found dead west of fourth Street in Browns Valley.

Officials ruled the cause of death accidental. The incident is still under investigation.

Original:

The Traverse County Sheriff’s Department is undergoing a death investigation after a man’s body was found.

Authorities say on Tuesday, April 5 around 6:30 p.m. they were called to a home in Browns Valley for a family disturbance.

Before deputies could arrive, officials say a man under the influence of drugs or alcohol left the home.

A short time later, that man’s body was found.

The Ramsey County Medical Center is now performing an autopsy to confirm cause of death.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackie Black, mother of three alleged victim's in Mahnomen sexual abuse case
“I want justice for my babies.”: Biological mother of victims in Mahnomen alleged sexual abuse case speaks out
Fargo Police Department
Several people arrested after high-risk search warrant in Fargo
Fargo man found not guilty to several charges against him, including murder
Gavel on sounding block
Sanford, UND defendants in lawsuit alleging sexual harassment
Senselessly beaten outside bar in Grafton, ND
A 20-year old man & his family are seeking justice after he was senselessly beaten outside a bar

Latest News

10:00PM News April 7 - Part 1
10:00PM News April 7 - Part 1
10:00PM Weather - April 7
10:00PM Weather - April 7
10:00PM News April 7 - Part 2
10:00PM News April 7 - Part 2
Fargo Police at 3540 28th St S. in Fargo on April 8.
Police presence at S. Fargo apartment complex
Valley Today Fast Track April 8, 2022
Valley Today Fast Track April 8, 2022