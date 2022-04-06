UPDATE: Man dies after punching out windows in Traverse County, MN

BROWNS VALLEY, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The man found dead in Traverse Co. on April 5 has been identified as 29-year-old Benjamin Eagle.

The Traverse County Sheriff’s Office said on April 5 Eagle punched out two windows at two different residences. Officials said Eagle sustained severe injuries to his arm from the broken glass, but he did not seek any treatment. Eagle was later found dead west of fourth Street in Browns Valley.

Officials ruled the cause of death accidental. The incident is still under investigation.

Original:

The Traverse County Sheriff’s Department is undergoing a death investigation after a man’s body was found.

Authorities say on Tuesday, April 5 around 6:30 p.m. they were called to a home in Browns Valley for a family disturbance.

Before deputies could arrive, officials say a man under the influence of drugs or alcohol left the home.

A short time later, that man’s body was found.

The Ramsey County Medical Center is now performing an autopsy to confirm cause of death.

