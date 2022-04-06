Man arrested for burglary after Red Lake Falls break in

RED LAKE FALLS , MN (Valley News Live) - Man arrested near Thief River Falls for burglary in Red Lake Falls.

On the morning of Tuesday, April 5th, Red Lake County Sheriff’s Office received a report from Hardware Hank in Red Lake Falls, that their store had been broken into sometime overnight. Their initial investigation revealed that several handguns had been stolen.

They identified the suspect as 31 year-old Daniel Murphy Saunders of Red Lake Falls. He was located in Pennington County and was arrested around 1:30 P.M. on Highway 59, south of Thief River Falls.

Saunders was booked in Crookston for Felony Burglary. Red Lake County Sheriff’s Office also seized his vehicle and some of the stolen items have been recovered.

Authorities say the investigation is still ongoing. Saunders is scheduled to make his first court appearance in Crookston today

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.