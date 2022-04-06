“Hopefully they have piece of mind knowing that there were people trying to get him home”: Good Samaritan speaks on Moorhead crash

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Daniel Munyon, a good Samaritan, says he was heading home on Monday evening, when a normal day turned into a whirlwind experience.

Moorhead Police say they were called to I-94 and 34th St. around 6:15 p.m. on April 4th, where they found a vehicle left the roadway, rolled over and came to a rest on its roof in standing water.

Munyon says at some point in his journey home, he noticed something wasn’t right with a vehicle travelling ahead of him.

Then he says the unimaginable happened.

“All you would see is the truck flip,” he said.

Munyon says he and another passerby pulled over to lend a hand.

That’s when Munyon says he acted on instinct.

“I ran down the hill and tried to see if anyone was moving,” he said. ”I tried to open the door. It wasn’t working so I broke the back window out.”

Once inside, he found the driver now identified as 72-year-old Steve Wear of Fargo.

Without hesitation, Munyon worked to get wear to safety.

“I cut him out of his seatbelt and I grabbed him by his collar so he his head could come out of the water,” he said.

Munyon says once he pulled the driver out he and the other good Samaritan began to do CPR.

“He came to a little bit and I heard on of the paramedics say they thought he was going to be ok,” he said.

Unfortunately, Wear did not survive and Munyon says hearing the news was heartbreaking.

“I don’t know him and I have never met the guy,” he said. ”You think you did enough and then you didn’t its just kind of heavy.”

Munyon says he didn’t try to save Wear’s life for the recognition.

He says he only hopes, now, it can help reassure Wear’s family.

“Hopefully they have piece of mind knowing that there were people trying to get him home to people he cared about.”

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.