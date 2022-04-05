Part-Time North Dakota Today Producer

Contests
(WTAP)
By David Spofford
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - KVLY-TV/KXJB-TV is looking for a creative producer to help craft our North Dakota Today show. The ideal candidate will understand the importance for organization and will book segments to make for an engaging experience for the viewer. We are looking for someone who understands showcasing and wants to be part of a creative team.

Our next producer will also understand the importance of social media and digital strategies and will know how to leverage these strategies each day. Our producers are smart with good news judgment, strong broadcast and online writing skills.

We are a company that is dedicated to producing quality news in a vibrant, fun college-town environment with incredible outdoor activities. KVLY is part of Gray Television which currently holds stations in dozens of markets across the US.

If you are ready for the challenge please go to www.gray.tv/applynow to apply. You can also send your resume and samples of your best work to: Renee Nygren – News Director, Valley News Live, 1350 21st Avenue South, Fargo, ND  58103 or renee.nygren@valleynewslive.com.

No phone calls please.

KVLY-TV is an EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER and a DRUG FREE WORKPLACE. Also, as a condition of employment, Gray Television will require that newly hired employees, whether part-time or fill-time, be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first workday to the extent permitted by applicable law unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

