Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Advertisement

Mahnomen man admits to sexually abusing foster kids, court documents allege

Wyatt Clark mugshot
Wyatt Clark mugshot(Tri-County Correctional Center)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAHNOMEN, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Mahnomen man is at the center of a disturbing sexual assault investigation involving multiple foster children with abuse that reportedly went on for more than three years.

23-year-old Wyatt Lee Clark is charged with three felony counts of criminal sexual conduct against three children under the age of 13.

Deputies were made aware of the sexual abuse by one of the victims, identified in court documents as Victim A, in mid-February. The victim disclosed Clark had sexually penetrated and had sexual contact with them numerous times over the last three years, as well as two other children in the home.

All three child victims were placed in the home of Clark’s mother in Mahnomen County back in 2019 as foster children, court documents state. On February 15, White Earth Police and Indian Child Welfare removed ‘numerous children’ from the home, documents say.

Forensic interviews were soon conducted with the victims where documents say one of the children stated Clark did ‘gross’ things to them as well as the other two children.

Documents state Clark agreed to speak to investigators in early March and admitted to numerous incidents of sexual penetration and sexual contact with the victims. Clark also told officers that he thought about the children sexually all the time and could not hold back his urges. According to court documents, Clark stated children under 10 ‘were best ‘because they aren’t as smart as older ones, and went on to say the victims didn’t really understand what he was doing to them because of their age.

Clark was booked into the Tri-County Correctional Center, but bailed out two days later. His next court hearing is set for April 8.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moorhead
UPDATE: Man dead after vehicle rolled into standing water in Moorhead
I94
Machinery crashing into bridge slows traffic on I-94
Navaeh Kingbird
Police asking residents to search out buildings for missing girl
Michael Hobbs
UPDATE: 10-year-old boy reported missing found safe
Fargo PD responds to an incident involving a juvenile in Essentia parking lot

Latest News

Good Samaritan Speaks on Moorhead- April 5
“Hopefully they have piece of mind knowing that there were people trying to get him home”: Good Samaritan speaks on Moorhead crash
Good Samaritan Speaks on Moorhead- April 5
Good Samaritan Speaks on Moorhead Crash- April 5
Peachu Yates (credit: CBS)
MN Mother Allegedly Murdered By Husband: ‘She Did Everything She Could To Protect Her Children’
Freddy's opening soon in Fargo.
Freddy’s in Fargo opens next Tuesday
6:00PM News April 05 - Part 1
6:00PM News April 05 - Part 1