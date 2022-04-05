Mahnomen man admits to sexually abusing foster kids, court documents allege

MAHNOMEN, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Mahnomen man is at the center of a disturbing sexual assault investigation involving multiple foster children with abuse that reportedly went on for more than three years.

23-year-old Wyatt Lee Clark is charged with three felony counts of criminal sexual conduct against three children under the age of 13.

Deputies were made aware of the sexual abuse by one of the victims, identified in court documents as Victim A, in mid-February. The victim disclosed Clark had sexually penetrated and had sexual contact with them numerous times over the last three years, as well as two other children in the home.

All three child victims were placed in the home of Clark’s mother in Mahnomen County back in 2019 as foster children, court documents state. On February 15, White Earth Police and Indian Child Welfare removed ‘numerous children’ from the home, documents say.

Forensic interviews were soon conducted with the victims where documents say one of the children stated Clark did ‘gross’ things to them as well as the other two children.

Documents state Clark agreed to speak to investigators in early March and admitted to numerous incidents of sexual penetration and sexual contact with the victims. Clark also told officers that he thought about the children sexually all the time and could not hold back his urges. According to court documents, Clark stated children under 10 ‘were best ‘because they aren’t as smart as older ones, and went on to say the victims didn’t really understand what he was doing to them because of their age.

Clark was booked into the Tri-County Correctional Center, but bailed out two days later. His next court hearing is set for April 8.

