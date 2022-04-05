Large police presence, car in ditch in Moorhead
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police are on the scene of a car in a ditch off I-94 & 34th Street. Scanner traffic indicates that a car went into a water-filled ditch and people were trapped. Police have yet to confirm these details.
As of 7:30 p.m., our reporter on the scene tells us crews were able to tow a GMC pickup out of the ditch. Stick with Valley News Live as we learn more.
