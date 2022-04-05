Freddy’s in Fargo opens next Tuesday

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® opens Tuesday, April 12, at 2653 45th St S in Fargo. The opening marks the first Freddy’s location in North Dakota. Freddy’s is known for its steakburgers, crispy shoestring fries and frozen custard treats.

“At Freddy’s, we provide high quality, cooked-to-order menu items in a fun and comfortable environment. When you walk in, you can expect a warm greeting, and you’ll experience genuine hospitality we call the ‘Freddy’s Way,” said Tyler Birkland, franchise operator. “We have been making plans for the Fargo area for quite some time and are thrilled to officially open our first stop in the market. It is a vibrant city, and we believe it will be a great place for us to grow in the coming years.”

The 4,227 square-foot, freestanding restaurant seats 102 guests and has additional seating on the patio. Drive-thru service is also available. Hours of operation are 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

“The Original Double is a signature favorite that we like to recommend to first-time guests who want to get a feel of the Freddy’s taste,” said Birkland. “It’s crafted with two thinly-pressed steakburger patties topped with cheese, mustard, pickle planks and onion slices. The burger is served on a toasted bun alongside our crispy shoestring fries, or you can opt to try our crunchy onion rings or white cheddar cheese curds as a side.”

