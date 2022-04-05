Contests
UPDATE: 10-year-old boy reported missing found safe

Michael Hobbs
Michael Hobbs(Fergus Falls, MN Police Dept.)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 8:59 AM CDT
FERGUS FALLS, MINN. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The police says he’s been found and is safe.

ORIGINAL: Police want your help bringing a 10-year-old boy home.

Authorities say Michael Hobbs was last seen in Fergus Falls along College Way on Monday, April 4 around 7:30 p.m.

He was last seen wearing a blue windbreaker, blue jeans and an Atlanta Falcons jersey.

If you have any information about where he could be, call police at 218-332-5555.

