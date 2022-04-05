Contests
Dad, daughter survive lightning strike at Yankees spring training game

A father and daughter are miraculously OK after being struck by lightning Saturday at a baseball game in Florida. (Source: WFTS/Ashley Moberg/CNN)
By Jamison Uhler
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT
(WFTS) - A father and daughter are miraculously OK after being struck by lightning Saturday at a baseball game in Florida.

Ashley Moberg, 19, and her father John Moberg were attending a New York Yankees spring training game at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa. They were visiting from their hometown of Chicago.

When the game was canceled early due to a thunderstorm and sent fans running for their cars, the Mobergs found themselves standing under a tree in a parking lot, unable to find their vehicle.

“And there was a bright flash and the loud boom that I heard,” Ashley Moberg said. “The next thing I knew, I was flying out of my shoes and my ears were ringing, and my dad hit his head on the ground and then I hit the ground. I thought my dad was dead for about 10 seconds while I was lying on the pavement trying to figure out whether I had died.”

John Moberg was knocked unconscious and broke his cheekbone when he hit the ground. The necklace Ashley was wearing burned her neck.

A bystander called 911 for help. Both Ashley and John Moberg were taken to the hospital. They were discharged Monday morning, just in time to catch their flight back home to Chicago.

Before heading to the airport, they went back to the spot where they were struck by lightning to commemorate their visit with a photo, walking away with smiles and a sense of humor.

“For everyone who is asking, yes, we got superpowers, and no, we are not allowed to talk about them,” Ashley Moberg said.

