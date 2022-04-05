Contests
City sells property to Kilbourne Group in downtown Fargo

Downtown Fargo property
Downtown Fargo property(City of Fargo)
By Renee Nygren
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - City Commissioners have approved the sale of city-owned property in downtown Fargo to the Kilbourne Group.

Proposals for the property, located at 419 3rd St. N. show a 115-unit apartment building, as well as 152 parking spaces. The city says the project will be a $25 million investment, and the accepted offer sold at $162,984. Construction on the building is expected to start in the fall of 2022, with a planned completion of sometime in 2024.

Another developer showed interest in the property, with hopes of using the space for low-income housing. Activist Wess Philome was escorted out of Monday night’s City Commission meeting, after he yelled for the need of affordable housing at commissioners.

Commissioner Arlette Preston voted “no” to the sale and added, “I am truly worried that if we let this parcel go, we are letting go of one of the very few opportunities we have to bring something of value to the table for a developer.” Commissioner John Strand also voted no to the sale.

The Fargo City Commission approved to accept the proposal from Kilbourne Group in a 3-2 vote.

