Calls for service increases for West Fargo Fire Department including where new HQ is headed

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Last year, the West Fargo Fire Department responded to more than 2,500 calls for service within the city.

Most of those calls were in the area where the new fire headquarters is set to be built.

It’s currently being served by a station on the other side of town, which only has five full-time firefighters.

The West Fargo Fire department splits the city into six planning zones.

Zone One is where the new HQ will be built.

It sits just south of Main Avenue and stops at Fargo city limits.

This area is considered the oldest part of the city and fire officials say the zone includes a large elderly community and low-income housing.

Fire Chief Dan Fuller says this area isn’t getting the response times it needs.

”We knew we had to get full-time firefighters into this area,” said Fuller. “From the time the alarm goes off to the time the truck is leaving, we try to keep that to 60-90 seconds, but the travel time is where it gets us. We cant control the travel time.”

Fuller says the department is aiming to get response time for fire calls down to the national average of 5 minutes and 20 seconds.

The new fire headquarters is scheduled to open next summer.

