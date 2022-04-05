Anchor/Reporter

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We are in search of an upbeat and talented anchor for a strong NBC/CBS/CW newsroom. Our newsroom produces the most live local programming each week in the Fargo market. Beyond our market leading position in broadcast our digital and social media presence dwarfs our closest competition. If you want a challenging position with a growing and thriving multi-media organization backed by one of the largest media companies in the country then we need to talk.

Our anchors are gifted storytellers and we need someone who understands how to craft great stories, develop leads and thrives in a breaking news environment.

We offer excellent benefits, dental, vision, 401(k) and of course a competitive salary as well as great fringe benefits. We are a company that is dedicated to producing quality news in a vibrant, fun college-town environment with incredible outdoor activities. KVLY is part of Gray Media Group Inc. which currently owns stations in dozens of markets across the US. We are also the only television station in the Fargo market with a bureau in Washington D.C. staffed around the clock.

A valid driver license and an acceptable driving record are required. Please go to www.gray.tv/applynow to apply. You can also send your resume and samples of your best work to: Renee Nygren/News Director, Valley News Live, 1350 21st Avenue South, Fargo, ND 58103 or renee.nygren@valleynewslive.com.

No phone calls please.

KVLY-TV is an EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER and a DRUG FREE WORKPLACE. Also, as a condition of employment, Gray Television will require that newly hired employees, whether part-time or fill-time, be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first workday to the extent permitted by applicable law unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

