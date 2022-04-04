Machinery crashing into bridge slows traffic on I-94

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Update 8:30 PM: Captain Bryan Niewind with Highway Patrol tells Valley News Live an excavator was being towed on a trailer, eastbound on I94 at the 25th St underpass at approximately 6:30 pm. He says the arm of the excavator struck several of the concrete bridge girders, loosening concrete from them that fell on the road.

The truck stopped and has been identified. The driver was cited with being overheight, which is a traffic citation.

NDDOT is on scene and completing a temporary fix so no further concrete falls onto the roadway. They have also inspected the overpass.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident. Lane closures occurred while the concrete was being removed from the roadway and will be in place until the temporary fix is in place this evening.

Original story 6:30 PM: Traffic is down to two lanes on I-94 eastbound due to concrete covering the interstate. A witness called Valley News Live around 6:30 PM saying a piece of machinery wasn’t lowered enough and hit the concrete of the overpass of the 25th St. bridge.

At this time, the truck driver is attempting to lower his machinery. Stick with Valley News Live for the latest.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.