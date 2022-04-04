Fargo man sentenced in connection to downtown hotel shooting case

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Six months after representing himself in trial and convincing a jury to acquit him of attempted murder and aggravated assault, the man involved in a shooting at a downtown Fargo hotel in Nov. 2019 has been sentenced for other charges in the incident.

56-year-old Henry Aiken now stands convicted of terrorizing, reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a firearm. Aiken has been in jail since Nov. 15, 2019 after a shooting at the Radisson Blu, in the 200 block of 5th St. N.

A Cass County Judge sentenced Aiken to three years in prison, however he will get credit both for the 872 days he’s already served in jail, as well as accumulated good time. As of this publication, Cass County prosecutors and Aiken’s defense say what that good time amounts to will be up to the Department of Corrections, which means Aiken could have three to seven months left to serve behind bars. Once released, Aiken has been ordered to spend 90 days getting a mental health evaluation, as well as five years of supervised probation.

You can read out previous coverage here and here.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.