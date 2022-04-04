Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Advertisement

Fargo man sentenced in connection to downtown hotel shooting case

Henry Aiken
Henry Aiken(KVLY)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Six months after representing himself in trial and convincing a jury to acquit him of attempted murder and aggravated assault, the man involved in a shooting at a downtown Fargo hotel in Nov. 2019 has been sentenced for other charges in the incident.

56-year-old Henry Aiken now stands convicted of terrorizing, reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a firearm. Aiken has been in jail since Nov. 15, 2019 after a shooting at the Radisson Blu, in the 200 block of 5th St. N.

A Cass County Judge sentenced Aiken to three years in prison, however he will get credit both for the 872 days he’s already served in jail, as well as accumulated good time. As of this publication, Cass County prosecutors and Aiken’s defense say what that good time amounts to will be up to the Department of Corrections, which means Aiken could have three to seven months left to serve behind bars. Once released, Aiken has been ordered to spend 90 days getting a mental health evaluation, as well as five years of supervised probation.

You can read out previous coverage here and here.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo South High School
Mother speaks out after daughter’s experiences with embattled Fargo S. teacher
Fargo PD responds to an incident involving a juvenile in Essentia parking lot
Search for Daniel Olson in Bismarck, ND on April 2, 2022.
An organizer of yesterday’s search for Daniel Olson gives an update on efforts
Search for Daniel Olson in Bismarck, ND on April 2, 2022.
Law enforcement search for missing West Fargo man
Navaeh Kingbird
Police asking residents to search out buildings for missing girl

Latest News

West Fargo Fire Calls for Service- April 04
Calls for service increases for West Fargo Fire Department including where new HQ is headed
West Fargo Fire Calls for Service- April 04
West Fargo Fire Calls for Service- April 04
Moorhead
Large police presence, car in ditch in Moorhead
I94
Machinery crashing into bridge slows traffic on I-94
6:00PM Weather - April 04
6:00PM Weather - April 04