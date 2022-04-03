Staying warm Tuesday, then wintry changes midweek

TUESDAY: Rain and snow is possible Tuesday as a more potent storm develops and exits Canada. Temperatures again warming to near 50 with the wind picking up. As of now the showers look to be in the form of rain - though the far northern Valley could have snow or mix - during the day but may transition to snow or mix in some areas late and into Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Gusty north wind to 40 mph cools some areas enough for rain to change to snow by our morning on Wednesday. Some could see a mix and just rain in the warmer south. But the combination of wind and flakes could produce some areas of slick conditions, so we have raised a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Wednesday as there could be some travel impacts. There is still some disagreement between longer range forecast models regarding primary precipitation type at this time - so stay tuned as more details become clearer. Highs in the mid 30s north to low 40s south.

THURSDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Remaining windy and gusty at times for at least the first half of the day as the storm system exits to the east. Snow is the primary precipitation type expected Thursday morning - albeit light - with temps in the 20s and 30s. Some travel impacts are possible as wind works with falling snow to make for some reduced visibility and slippery roads. Clouds decrease through the day as the system exits eastward.

FRIDAY: Quiet and pleasant conditions with afternoon temperatures above average for the area. There could be more south wind pushing in late. High warm into the 40s for most.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: The warmth settles in for Saturday. Skies are expected to be mainly sunny with temperatures warming into the 50s. Some areas may be closer to 60. Sunday looks to be a little warmer yet with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s under a partly cloudy sky. There is a slight chance of showers Sunday, mainly late.

MONDAY: Above average temperatures look to persist into Monday, as well, with highs for most warming into the 40s and 50s. A mix of sun and clouds can be expected.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Windy. Rain showers. Gusts over 30 mph. Low: 40. High: 49.

WEDNESDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Gusts to 40 mph with areas of light rain or snow possible. Slick roads in spots possible. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Low: 34. High: 39.

THURSDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Chance of early snow showers. Wind gusts 40+ mph. Slick roads possible. Low: 31. High: 36.

FRIDAY: Sunny and quieter. Low: 27. High: 46.

SATURDAY: Warmer temperatures with a mostly sunny sky. Low: 26. High: 55.

SUNDAY: Warmer yet with a mix of sun and clouds. Slight chance of showers late. Low: 37. High: 57.

MONDAY: Sun and clouds. Low: 34. High: 52.

