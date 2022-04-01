UPDATE: Grand Forks man charged, suspected of cutting roommate’s neck

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Update: Joshua Franklin has been charged with two felonies: Attempted murder-Intentional or knowing-Adult victim-Dangerous weapon-Firearm and Aggravated assault-Dangerous weapon or other weapon-Adult victim.

Court documents show that the next time he may be in court is June 13th for a preliminary hearing.

Original story: A Grand Forks man has been arrested for attempted murder, accused of cutting his roommate’s neck.

The Grand Forks Police Department received a 911 call around 8:00 a.m. on March 26 to the 1700 block of Cottonwood Street. Officers found a man with an injury to his neck caused by a knife. He was taken to Altru by ambulance.

Another man, who was the victim’s roommate, was at the residence during the preliminary investigation. After further investigation, 29-year-old Joshua Franklin was arrested on April 1 for attempted murder. Formal charges are being reviewed by the Grand Forks County States Attorney’s Office.

