Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Shredding Event
Advertisement

UPDATE: Grand Forks man charged, suspected of cutting roommate’s neck

Joshua Franklin, 29
Joshua Franklin, 29(Grand Forks County Corrections)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Update: Joshua Franklin has been charged with two felonies: Attempted murder-Intentional or knowing-Adult victim-Dangerous weapon-Firearm and Aggravated assault-Dangerous weapon or other weapon-Adult victim.

Court documents show that the next time he may be in court is June 13th for a preliminary hearing.

Original story: A Grand Forks man has been arrested for attempted murder, accused of cutting his roommate’s neck.

The Grand Forks Police Department received a 911 call around 8:00 a.m. on March 26 to the 1700 block of Cottonwood Street. Officers found a man with an injury to his neck caused by a knife. He was taken to Altru by ambulance.

Another man, who was the victim’s roommate, was at the residence during the preliminary investigation. After further investigation, 29-year-old Joshua Franklin was arrested on April 1 for attempted murder. Formal charges are being reviewed by the Grand Forks County States Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends held a prayer service for 18 year-old Tyler Schaefer of Beulah, ND. Tyler...
Body of missing Beulah teen recovered from Knife River
A silo was damaged in Wahpeton, ND after a storm rolled through on May 12, 2022.
Reports of damage across North Dakota and Minnesota after round of severe weather
News - Two Alarm Fire Displaces Several People In South Fargo - May 12
UPDATE: Massive S. Fargo apartment fire displaces dozens of people
Miltona, Minnesota
Photo Gallery: May 12 Storms
Flooding
UPDATE: Evacuations previously advised in Barnes county near dam

Latest News

Power lines
Cities work to get power back
Flooding west of Horace
Valley News Live at 6pm- Rural Horace neighbors battling high water
400M news May 13 - part 1
400M news May 13 - part 1
Flooding west of Horace
“The flood fight ain’t over!”: Rural Horace neighbors battling high water