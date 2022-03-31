‘They said she was ‘paw-fect’: A Perham pup is the face of Busch’s new “Dog Brew”

PERHAM, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Busch held a “Bark Bracket” to help find the face for the can of their new line of Busch Dog Brew, their non-alcohol drink for pets.

They found their star in Perham, Minnesota.

“They said she was ‘paw-fect’,” says Kira’s owners Dan and Ali Kenyon.

The couple found the bark bracket while scrolling through Facebook and decided to enter their pup Kira.

The contest lasted eight days and had hundreds of entries.

“When you think of a national competition and your dog winning in that, but Kira did all the work,” says Dan.

But Kira’s smile stood out to people voting in the comment section on Facebook.

“It’s been really crazy,” says Dan.

“It’s been really cool too,” says Ali.

“We’re really happy and letting her soak it all in as much as she can because, you know, she is a dog,” says Dan.

The new found celebrity will be on 40,000 cans of Busch’s dog brew.

“She doesn’t have to go back to her day job, which is roofing. I’m sorry, she doesn’t actually have a day job,” says Dan.

Kira’s win means more to her owners, and potentially other dogs, than she knows.

“It’s brought a lot of attention to rescues. Two of the top four, so Brew was in the top two. Brew is also a rescue dog. So, everything has brought attention to rescue animals through the whole process. We’re really happy about that,” says Dan.

Kira was abandoned as a puppy before finding a her fur-ever home with the Kenyon’s

“She was found in a ditch by a local police department. They brought her in to the humane society. She wasn’t there for very long,” says Ali.

Even with her superstar status, she won’t be changing her ways anytime soon.

“Sleep all day, play when we get home, and wait for the snow to melt so she can get outside again. She doesn’t like the snow very much,” says Dan.

The new brew is set to hit store shelves in the fall.

