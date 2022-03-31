Recent survey reveals disturbing link between children and sexting

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension recently released a terrifying statistic. In a 2020 survey, 1 in 6 children ages 9 to 17-years-old have shared a nude image.

The survey also revealed 41% of the time, those children were sharing pictures with people they believed to be adults. Half of the time, they didn’t care if they knew the person they were sending them to.

Minnesota BCA Superintendent Drew Evans said they’re trending for more than 10,000 tips of child pornography in Minnesota in 2022. He added that number has grown exponentially in recent years. Companies are partly responsible for that growing number, as Evans said online apps are doing a better a job of flagging inappropriate pictures and informing law enforcement.

The other part of the reason, something almost every parents can relate to.

”Kids are glued to their phone,” Evans explained, “It has become their world and it has become their universe. Sometimes that can become a bubble that they don’t understand what’s going on around them. /those trusting relationships can develop that shouldn’t be there in the first place.”

For parents, Evans advises starting an on-going conversation with their children. He said they should work to help teens understand the long-term consequences of short-term online actions.

