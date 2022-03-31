Contests
Bird flu detected in backyard chicken flock in Kidder County

(10/11 NOW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 1:23 PM CDT
KIDDER COUNTY, N.D. (AP) - The bird flu has been confirmed in a non-commercial, backyard chicken flock in North Dakota. Officials say the poultry flock is in Kidder County. It’s the first confirmed cases in the state since 2015.

Farms that raise poultry for consumption have been on high alert and taking steps to increase biosecurity since avian influenza was recently discovered in a handful of states, including Minnesota State animal health officials have quarantined the property.

All birds in the flock will be killed and will not enter the food system. Officials say the bird flu detections do not present an immediate public health concern.

